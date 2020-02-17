InventHelp Inventor Develops Thong Pad (LGI-2802)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --"Women must deal with embarrassing stains due to leakage when menstruating or suffering with incontinence," said an inventor from Springfield Gardens, New York. "This inspired me to develop an enhanced feminine hygiene product that could provide protection from all types of feminine leaks."

She developed the ABSORB A THONG to protect clothing, bedding and mattresses against menstrual and incontinence leakage. This invention could provide women with peace of mind and enhanced comfort. Additionally, it would eliminate embarrassing leaks and feature an effective and cost-saving design.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

