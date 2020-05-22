|
22.05.2020 19:00:00
InventHelp Inventor Develops Tread Protect (KPP-123)
PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was not satisfied with the options currently available to protect expensive bicycle tires when using an indoor trainer," said an inventor from Warminster, Pennsylvania. "This inspired me to develop a simple and cheaper way to protect the tires."
He developed the TRAINER SKINS to prevent wear of performance road tires to save users money and effort replacing tires. This invention would be easy to apply as well as remove and would indicate when replacement was required. Additionally, it would feature a convenient, practical and protective design.
The original design was submitted to the King of Prussia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KPP-123, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-tread-protect-kpp-123-301055811.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht deutlich fester ins Wochendene -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt konnte am Freitag einen kräftigen Gewinn einfahren, aber der deutsche Leitindex tendierte nur seitwärts. Die US-Anleger bleiben in Deckung. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden vor dem Wochenende Verluste verzeichnet.