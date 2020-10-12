InventHelp Inventor Develops Turning Device for Parked Motorcycles (NJD-2215)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to maneuver and turn my motorcycle within my small shed," said an inventor, from Hightstown, N.J., "so I invented the MOTATOR. My design could help to prevent accidental tipping and injuries associated with having to manually turn a motorcycle or other equipment."

The patent-pending invention provides a more effective way to turn a motorcycle around within a cramped garage. In doing so, it eliminates the need to go back and forth several times to turn the heavy bike. As a result, it saves time and effort and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of motorcycles, ATVs, lawn tractors and similar equipment. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

