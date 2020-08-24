+++ Bitcoin bei einjährigem Höchstand! Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++-w-
InventHelp Inventor Develops Twelve-String Pick (AAT-4470)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a professional musician I have been attempting to achieve a twelve-string sound from a six-string guitar since the 1970s," said an inventor from Acworth, Georgia. "This lack of opportunity inspired me to develop a pick which would create an enhanced sound from six-string guitars."

He developed the TRI PICK that creates new tonal possibilities on guitars that may result in more creative composing and playing techniques. This invention produces fuller and richer sounds from acoustic as well as electric guitars. Additionally, it would be convenient, economical and may eliminate transporting a twelve string guitar. 

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4470, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

