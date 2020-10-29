PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to see under the surface of water to look for marine life, seashells and treasure" said an inventor, from Evans City, Pa., "so I invented the SEA-EYE. My design could make this popular beach activity easier and more enjoyable for families."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective device for use when searching for treasure underwater. In doing so, it enables the user to easily search while walking along the shore or in waist deep water. As a result, it increases visibility and it offers a unique alternative to traditional metal detectors and devices. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1123, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-underwater-exploration-and-treasure-hunting-device-pit-1123-301158674.html

SOURCE InventHelp