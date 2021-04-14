|
14.04.2021 19:15:00
InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Way to Match Athletic Shoes with Clothes (ALL-2593)
PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to match your athletic shoes to your outfit," said an inventor, from Conyers, Ga., "so I invented THE SHIFTER. My fashionable design ensures that you always have the right color shoes."
The invention provides an effective way to coordinate athletic shoes with various ensembles. In doing so, it eliminates the need to purchase and store numerous pairs of shoes. As a result, it enhances style. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for men, women and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2593, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-unique-way-to-match-athletic-shoes-with-clothes-all-2593-301261944.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX klettert zum Handelsende ins Plus -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt legte am Mittwoch zu, während sich der DAX auf Richtungssuche befand. An der Wall Street sind die Vorzeichen grün. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte überwiegend freundlich.