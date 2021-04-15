InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Accessory to Protect the Center Console (CKL-1387)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I just bought a new car and wanted to keep the center console clean," said an inventor, from Plainfield, Ill., "so I invented the CONSOLE BUTLER. My design helps to protect and preserve the surfaces of the console."

The invention provides an effective way to protect the center console of a vehicle. In doing so, it prevents messes, stains and damage associated with spills, crumbs, dust and dirt. As a result, it helps to maintain the appearance of the vehicle. It also ensures that the gear shifter and selection positions are readily visible. The invention features a protective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CKL-1387, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.



