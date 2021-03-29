InventHelp Inventor Develops Ventilation Accessory for Portable Toilets (BMA-5663)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've worked in the construction industry for over 20 years and have to use portable toilets on a daily basis," said an inventor, from Concord, N.H. "I thought there could be a way to make the bathroom experience more pleasant, so I invented the patent pending PORT- A VENT. My design reduces overwhelming smells and it eliminates the need to hold your breath."

The invention provides an effective way to ventilate the interior of a portable toilet. In doing so, it helps to reduce foul odors. As a result, it prevents users from suffering and gagging and it could help to improve the air quality. The invention features an environmentally friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for portable toilet rental businesses, construction companies and outdoor venues with portable toilets. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

