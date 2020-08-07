|
InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Bra Option for Women (OTW-287)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a bra that can easily transition from day to night," said an inventor, from Newton, Kan., "so I invented the WILD CHILD."
The invention provides a more versatile bra option for women. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional bra designs. As a result, it enhances comfort and style and it eliminates the need to purchase various bras for different occasions. The invention features a novel and practical design that is convenient and easy to wear so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.
The inventor described the invention design. "My versatile design helps women save money, storage space and time during their busy lives for the complex women that have many different roles."
The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-287, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
