InventHelp Inventor Develops Wind and Rain Power System (BGF-2355)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I believe we need more ways to produce energy without leaving a carbon footprint," said an inventor from Grand Blanc, Michigan. "This inspired me to develop an alternative method to generate electricity."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the patent pending V.N. SUPPLEMENTAL POWER SYSTEM to produce clean and free electricity. This invention would easily install as a replacement to existing downspouts. Additionally, it would protect the environment as it would eliminate tapping into the grid for power.

The original design was submitted to the Bowling Green sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BGF-2355, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-wind-and-rain-power-system-bgf-2355-300978967.html

SOURCE InventHelp

