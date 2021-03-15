+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
15.03.2021 20:00:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Winterization Kit for Boats (FGC-199)

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an efficient and less expensive way to winterize your boat," said an inventor, from Polk, Ohio, "so I invented the ARK PORTABLE BOAT WINTERIZER. My design enables you to protect your marine engine against freezing temperatures without the cost of a marina mechanic or technician."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to winterize a marine engine. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional methods of applying antifreeze. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent freezing, expansion, cracks and other damage. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for boat owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FGC-199, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext.1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-winterization-kit-for-boats-fgc-199-301246197.html

SOURCE InventHelp

