PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've been working on and maintaining pumps for over 30 years, and found a better and less costly way to produce oil," said an inventor from Laurel, Miss. "So, I invented the JIMCO PUMP."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for an improved production oil well hydraulic jet pump design. It features an adaptable and durable design. It could improve efficiency, and would be cost effective. This device could potentially lessen possible points of failure, which in turn could lessen downtime for service. Additionally, the inventor's prototype is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JKN-215, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-presents-a-modified-jet-pump-jkn-215-301191284.html

SOURCE InventHelp