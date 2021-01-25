+++ Mit Plus500 mehr über Kryptowährungen und CFDs erfahren und direkt mit dem Handel beginnen!** +++-w-
25.01.2021 20:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Presents an Improved Christmas Tree Design (HUN-988)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create Christmas décor that would eliminate the need to purchase an actual tree," said an inventor from Houston, Texas. "So, I created the VIRTUAL CHRISTMAS TREE."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for an eye-catching, futuristic holiday decoration that would not require a great deal of lifting or clean up. It features a novel appearance and reasonable price. This could provide an attractive means to display one's holiday spirit in the home. The device could be reused year after year. It saves time, energy and clean up. Additionally, this product could be easy to pack and store.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-988, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-presents-an-improved-christmas-tree-design-hun-988-301212278.html

SOURCE InventHelp

