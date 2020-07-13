InventHelp Inventor Presents an Improved Lawn and Garden Tool (BMA-5533)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Wareham, Mass., wanted to fulfill the need for an improved rake that is easy to use, functional and convenient.

The patent-pending LEAF GATOR provides an easy way of raking any quantities of leaves. It allows a user to grasp and lift the leaves for simple transfer and disposal. Its two-in-one design provides users with more options in the raking and packing up of leaves through the use of one single gardening tool. It reduces the need to bend over, which may eliminate potential fatigue and injuries. Additionally, it could be utilized in both residential and commercial settings. A patent application is in process.

"I wanted to design something that made it easier to help people rake and pick up leaves," said the inventor.

