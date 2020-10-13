InventHelp Inventor Presents an Improved Method for cooking Moimoi (BRK-2946)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "When making Moi-moi, one must use foil. After learning of the harmful affects foil has on the body, I wanted a safer way to cook my favorite dish without having to use it," said an inventor from Florence, Ala. "So, I invented the MOI-MOI COOKING SET."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for a convenient means of cooking moimoi without covering it with foil. It provides peace of mind to the user. The set prevents wastage of moimoi, which would save consumers a considerable amount of money. It offers improved safety conditions. Additionally, it would be easy to use, timesaving, effective, convenient, cost-effective, durable, and reasonably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BRK-2946, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp