InventHelp Inventor Presents Motorist Friendly Alert Horn (BTM-2770)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I noticed when behind a car at a stoplight that the driver got angry when you beeped to notify them that the light turned green, said the inventor from Baltimore, Md. "I wanted to create a horn that can be used in a friendly manner to notify other drivers without them immediately becoming angry."

He thought of the idea FRIENDLY HORN HONKER as way to help motorists communicate with each other in a friendly manner that is convenient and easy to operate. The invention delivers a variety of friendly sounds to other drivers to get their attention or show appreciation as an alternative to the friendly double tap beeps used by some drivers. This will help drivers avoid frustration or anger while on the road. The inventor hopes this would lead to a promotion of civility amongst fellow motorists and improve communication with other drivers.

