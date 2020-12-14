|
14.12.2020 19:45:00
InventHelp Inventors Develop Accessory to Enhance Comfort while Praying/Kneeling (DHM-582)
PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a more comfortable way to maintain a kneeling posture while praying," said one of four inventors, from Raleigh, N.C., "so we invented the PRAYER PILLOW. Our design could help the user to kneel for longer periods of time without pain or discomfort."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to support the knees while praying or kneeling. In doing so, it eliminates the need to kneel directly on the ground or other hard surfaces. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it enables the user to store a bible, personal items, etc. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for religious individuals and others with knee issues. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DHM-582, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-accessory-to-enhance-comfort-while-prayingkneeling-dhm-582-301191122.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen deutlich höher -- Börsen in Fernost mit unterschiedlichen Tendenzen
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Montag sehr freundlich. Mit einem kräftigen Plus startet die Wall Street in die neue Handelswoche. An den Börsen in Asien ging es teils leicht ins Plus.