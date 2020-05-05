PITTSBURGH, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a convenient way for contractors and other trades workers to move their tools around the shop and to various job sites," said one of two inventors, from San Francisco, Calif., "so we invented the MOVE A SHOP."

The invention provides a custom way to store and transport tools and other supplies. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional tool boxes, supply carts and storage units. As a result, it enhances organization, mobility and convenience. The invention features a portable design that is easy to transport and use so it is ideal for tradesmen, mechanics, contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design ensures that tools and supplies are accessible and easy to transport."

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SFO-662, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-convenient-way-to-store-and-transport-tools-sfo-662-301042674.html

SOURCE InventHelp