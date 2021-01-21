InventHelp Inventors Develop Dental Device to Prepare Teeth for an Accurate Bridge (TPA-3011)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a dental technician with over 30 years of experience and I wanted to create a quick and easy way to prepare teeth for a bridge, view the parallelisms and judge when reduction of the abutments is necessary to allow for easier insertion of the dental prosthesis," said one of two inventors, from Weeki Wachee, Fla., "so we invented the DENTIST'S MIRACLE HELPER (DENTAL BRIDGE FITTING SYSTEM). Our design increases convenience while creating a more accurate bridge."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to prepare teeth for a dental bridge. In doing so, it enables a dentist to create a more accurate bridge and it helps to achieve parallelism between abutments. It also saves chair time and effort and it could enhance comfort for patients. The invention features a practical and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for dentists and dental labs.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-3011, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

