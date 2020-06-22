|
22.06.2020 16:15:00
InventHelp Inventors Develop Effective Training Accessory for Golfers (CBA-3793)
PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Little River, S.C., wanted to create a way to keep a golfer's weight and form correct on his back swing and drive, so they invented the patent pending EXTRA WEDGE.
The invention provides the proper weight shift for a perfect swing. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional golf training aids. As a result, it helps to prevent the back knee from turning outward and it could help to improve an individual's golf game. The invention features a simple and effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.
The inventors described the invention design. "Our design prevents the weight from transferring too much on the back swing."
The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3793, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-effective-training-accessory-for-golfers-cba-3793-301079990.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX leichter -- DAX volatil -- Dow Jones zeigt sich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt gibt am Montag nach, auch der deutsche Leitindex kann sein zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne nicht halten. Die US-amerikanischen Märkte präsentieren sich in der neuen Woche leicht im Plus. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich nach dem Wochenende in Rot.