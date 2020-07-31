InventHelp Inventors Develop Effective Weightlifting Accessory (LVT-278)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an athlete and I wanted to create a better way to lift weights and strengthen muscles," said one of two inventors, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so we invented ADJUSTABLE CROWBARS."

The invention provides an effective way to engage in a variety of weightlifting exercises. In doing so, it offers a space-saving alternative to dumbbells and conventional weight bars. As a result, it could enhance a weightlifting routine and it could contribute to a healthier lifestyle. The invention features a portable and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts and commercial gyms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design enables you to perform bicep curls, shoulder presses, deadlifts and other weightlifting exercises without using separate kettlebells, dumbbells and weight bars."

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

