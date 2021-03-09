InventHelp Inventors Develop Heat Pump Repair Device (TPA-2731)

PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "After working in the HVAC industry for many years, I realized this type of heat pump repair was one of my most difficult and time-consuming jobs," said one of its inventors from Tampa, Fla. "This tool reduces both the risk of error and the time required to complete the repair."

They developed a prototype for the patent-pending REVERSING VALVE REMOVAL TOOL to ease the repair of heat pump reversing valves. As such, it saves time and effort, which improves productivity and customer service." At the same time, this durable, practical device reduces the risk of error and is easy to operate. Users will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-2731, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

