23.06.2020 16:45:00

InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Jack for Vehicles (AUP-1155)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Cameron, Texas, wanted to create a hassle-free way for anyone to use a jack to change a tire, so they invented the YOU ARE NOT ALONE.

The patent-pending invention provides a quick and easy way to lift a flat vehicle tire off the ground for replacement. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with a traditional mechanical jack. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety, convenience and security while securing a car. The invention features an innovative and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle manufacturers and owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could simplify the process of changing a tire."

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1155, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

