InventHelp Inventors Develop Modified Socket for Amputees (BRK-2778)

PITTSBURGH, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an above the knee amputee and have medical issues that cause swelling," said one of two inventors, from Adger, Ala. "I wanted to create a modified socket to account for unpredictable swelling, so we invented the EXPANSION SOCKET."

The invention provides an improved socket for prostheses. In doing so, it helps to accommodate for swelling and body weight changes. As a result, it could enhance comfort and convenience and it provides added independence and peace of mind. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for amputees. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design ensures that your socket fits comfortably."

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BRK-2778, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

