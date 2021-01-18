InventHelp Inventors Develop Safety Device for Swimmers (AUP-1262)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --"We wanted to create a way to know if a swimmer is in distress or needs help," said one of two inventors, from George West, Texas, "so we invented the LIFE GUARD. Our design could help to prevent a swimmer from drowning."

The patent-pending invention allows a companion or guardian to easily monitor a swimmer's safety status. In doing so, it enables the companion or guardian to quickly react if needed. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for professional/competitive and recreational swimmers.

