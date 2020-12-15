|
InventHelp Inventors Develops an Improved Pacifier Design (SVH-208)
PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to created this to assist crying children that prefer something more enhanced than a regular pacifier," said two inventors from Barnwell, S.C. "So, we developed the B & H PACIFIER."
The invention fulfills the need for a pacifier that would provide a pleasant flavor as a baby sucked on it. It could make using a pacifier more enjoyable for a baby. This pacifier could calm and distract the child from being upset. It provides peace of mind, and eliminates the need for parents to overfeed just to calm a child. Additionally, design variations are available.
The original design was submitted to the Savannah sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SVH-208, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com
