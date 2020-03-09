|
09.03.2020 19:15:00
InventHelp Inventors Develops Power and Lighting Combo (TPA-2887)
PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Due to our jobs as well as personal observation, we realized the need to have multiple power locations," said inventors from Sarasota, Florida. "This inspired us to develop under counter lights that would also incorporate power locations for use in kitchens as well as work stations."
They developed the patent pending COUNTERTOP SOLUTIONS to combine electrical power together with a LED light strip. This invention would feature a functional, convenient and safe design. Additionally, it would provide an easy means to power various electrical products that would offer dimmable lighting.
The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TPA-28887, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develops-power-and-lighting-combo-tpa-2887-301013978.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Börse aktuell - Live TickerMärkte im Abwärtssog: ATX verliert zum Handelsende drastisch -- DAX bricht ein -- Börsen in Fernost knicken schlussendlich ein
Anhaltende Corona-Sorgen sowie ein Ölpreis im freien Fall belasten das Geschehen an den Märkten: Der ATX knickte massiv ein und auch der deutsche Leitindex begab sich auf Talfahrt. Daneben ergreifen auch Anleger an der Wall Street die Flucht. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es am Montag ebenfalls steil bergab.