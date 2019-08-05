InventHelp Presents Automated Garbage Can (BGF-2317)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of having to take out the garbage each and every week," said an inventor from Holly, Mich. "Also, I was sometimes late, or it was raining when I took it out. I thought that life would be so much better if my trash can took the garbage out for me, and then returned itself."

He developed the GARBAGE PAL so the garbage can takes itself out to the road. The automated design eliminates hassles and frustrations, and also saves time and effort.

"Furthermore, I don't have to do anything," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BGF-2317, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

