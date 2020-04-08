+++ Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Kryptowährungen investieren! +++-w-
08.04.2020 19:45:00

InventHelp Presents Convenient Campfire Grill (CPC-457)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My daughter wanted hot dogs while we were camping, and I did not have a way to hold them over the fire," said an inventor from Moosup, Conn. "This inspired me to develop a convenient grill that would do the work for me."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He created a prototype for the patent-pending TRIPOD CAMPFIRE GRILL to provide an efficient way to cook various foods over an open fire. The unit keeps hands free and away from flames. The design enables the user to adjust the height of the grill with a full 360 degree rotation. No dishes are necessary. Additionally, the lightweight grill collapses for ease in storage and transport.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CPC-457, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-convenient-campfire-grill-cpc-457-301035107.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der heimischen Börse sowie in Deutschland ging es am Mittwoch abwärts. Die Wall Street zeigt sich hingegen im Plus. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost waren unterschiedliche Tendenzen auszumachen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB