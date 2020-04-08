InventHelp Presents Convenient Campfire Grill (CPC-457)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My daughter wanted hot dogs while we were camping, and I did not have a way to hold them over the fire," said an inventor from Moosup, Conn. "This inspired me to develop a convenient grill that would do the work for me."

He created a prototype for the patent-pending TRIPOD CAMPFIRE GRILL to provide an efficient way to cook various foods over an open fire. The unit keeps hands free and away from flames. The design enables the user to adjust the height of the grill with a full 360 degree rotation. No dishes are necessary. Additionally, the lightweight grill collapses for ease in storage and transport.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

