PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I see videos on social media of kids playing with their mothers' hair or styling hair on mannequins," said an inventor from San Diego, Calif. "I thought it would be great if there was a kit that helped people practice braiding and hair extensions."

She developed the patent pending GLAMOUR HEAD to offer a fun way to practice braiding hair and applying extensions. The kit serves as a teaching aid for individuals enrolled in beauty schools. The invention is usable by men and women of all ages, from children to adults. It helps individuals create beautiful hair-dos. Additionally, the set is ideal for creating stylish hair styles for cancer patients who have lost their hair.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SDB-1401, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-create-hair-styling-kit-sdb-1401-301034827.html

SOURCE InventHelp