InventHelp Presents Customized Sports Wheels (JKN-201)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "After washing my car one day, I felt that my car was clean but somehow lacking in appearance," said the inventor from Picayune, Miss. "I noticed that the wheels were dull so I thought of this concept to help improve the overall appearance of my vehicle."

The patent-pending WHEEL FANS invention features a unique way for motorists to customize the appearance of their vehicle. This is designed to be safe, corrosion resistant, easily cleaned and adaptable to a variety of vehicles.

The design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JKN-201, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

