26.02.2020 16:45:00

InventHelp Presents Efficient Bathing Tool for Hard-to-Reach Areas (MOZ-361)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My daughter is handicapped and has difficulty bathing herself," said an inventor from Pascagoula, Miss. "Also, my friend is obese and struggles to reach her back in the shower. I came up with this tool to help anyone with limited mobility clean their backs and hard-to-reach areas."

She developed the BATH to offer an efficient way to clean and scrub the back and other hard-to-reach areas. The tool leaves the user feeling clean and refreshed. It makes the user more independent by enabling them to wash themselves. The design eliminates the need to twist and turn uncomfortably, which reduces physical stress and strain. Additionally, it is ideal for use by individuals with limited mobility.

The original design was submitted to the Mobile sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MOZ-361, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

