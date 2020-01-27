InventHelp Presents Efficient Means of Unclogging Drains (CKL-1232)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a more efficient way to clear clogs in drains," said an inventor from Aurora, Ill. "This inspired me to develop a simple and affordable way to get the job done."

He created a prototype for the DRAIN BUDDY, patent pending, to provide an effective way to remove clogs in drains. The design allows the job to be completed quickly and easily. This saves time and effort. Additionally, the kit only requires a single person to operate, and it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CKL-1232, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

