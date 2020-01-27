|
27.01.2020 20:45:00
InventHelp Presents Efficient Means of Unclogging Drains (CKL-1232)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a more efficient way to clear clogs in drains," said an inventor from Aurora, Ill. "This inspired me to develop a simple and affordable way to get the job done."
He created a prototype for the DRAIN BUDDY, patent pending, to provide an effective way to remove clogs in drains. The design allows the job to be completed quickly and easily. This saves time and effort. Additionally, the kit only requires a single person to operate, and it is easy to use.
The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CKL-1232, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerCoronavirus breitet sich aus: US-Börsen geben deutlich nach -- ATX und DAX schließen tiefrot -- Japans Börsen letztlich mit großen Verlusten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex wurden am Montag von Sorgen rund um die Ausbreitung des Coronavirus in Mitleidenschaft gezogen. Die Wall Street setzt die negative Tendenz vom Freitag fort. An der japanischen Börse wurden deutliche Verluste verbucht, während andere asiatische Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen blieben.