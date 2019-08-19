PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed an air compressor that kept better volume pressure," said an inventor from Norwalk, Conn. "This inspired me to come up with a compressor that drives air with constant volume."

He developed the PORTABLE SUPER CHARGED IMPELLER DRIVEN COMPRESSOR to serve as an alternative to conventional air compressors. The unit drives air with constant volume. It is usable with nail guns and all other pneumatic tools. Additionally, the compressor features a portable design and is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CPC-413, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-enhanced-air-compressor-cpc-413-300902729.html

SOURCE InventHelp