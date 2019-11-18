+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
18.11.2019 17:15:00

InventHelp Presents Enhanced Automotive Glass Rack (VIG-386)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Using a conventional glass rack requires you to twist your back and bend a lot, which in turn causes back ache," said one of two inventors from Smithfield, Va. "With our rack, there is no need for twisting and turning, which saves your back."



They created a prototype for the I & T ULTIMATE RACK to offer an enhanced alternative to conventional glass racks. The device eliminates the need to bend, twist and turn, thereby saving users from back pain. It features a lightweight, multipurpose design that folds for ease of storage and transport. The rack is easily adjustable so that it can be positioned at the proper height. Furthermore, it is safe to use.

The original design was submitted to the Virginia Beach sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-VIG-386, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 



SOURCE InventHelp

