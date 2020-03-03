PITTSBURGH, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better basin wrench that would cut time on removing nuts," said an inventor from Rosemead, Calif. "Now people will be able to easily remove nuts that are stuck due to calcium buildup."

He created a prototype for the SOCKET BASIN WRENCH to make it easier to unscrew water supply lines and disconnect faucets. The design allows nuts to be removed more easily. This saves time and effort. The tool provides more grip and control when loosening nuts. Additionally, it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LST-989, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-enhanced-basin-wrench-lst-989-301013879.html

SOURCE InventHelp