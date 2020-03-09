PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Working in the field of cleaning, I realized the need for a better caddy to help me transport all of my supplies," said one of two inventors from Tampa, Fla. "I came up with this idea to keep everything I needed readily accessible for use."

They developed the patent pending MAID CADDIE to position cleaning supplies within easy reach. The design saves the user from having to bend down repeatedly to retrieve supplies, which reduces physical stress and strain. The invention allows for faster, more dependable work. It is easy to use. In addition, the caddy is ideal for all types of cleaning.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TPA-2843, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-enhanced-cleaning-caddy-tpa-2943-301013968.html

SOURCE InventHelp