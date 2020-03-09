09.03.2020 17:45:00

InventHelp Presents Enhanced Cleaning Caddy (TPA-2943)

PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Working in the field of cleaning, I realized the need for a better caddy to help me transport all of my supplies," said one of two inventors from Tampa, Fla. "I came up with this idea to keep everything I needed readily accessible for use."

They developed the patent pending MAID CADDIE to position cleaning supplies within easy reach. The design saves the user from having to bend down repeatedly to retrieve supplies, which reduces physical stress and strain. The invention allows for faster, more dependable work. It is easy to use. In addition, the caddy is ideal for all types of cleaning.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TPA-2843, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-enhanced-cleaning-caddy-tpa-2943-301013968.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Anhaltende Corona-Sorgen sowie ein Ölpreis im freien Fall belasten das Geschehen an den Märkten: Der ATX knickte massiv ein und auch der deutsche Leitindex begab sich auf Talfahrt. Daneben ergreifen auch Anleger an der Wall Street die Flucht. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es am Montag ebenfalls steil bergab.

