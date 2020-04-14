14.04.2020 20:45:00

InventHelp Presents Enhanced Debit/Credit Card (IPL-670)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My fiancee was out of town and needed some money, but I had our debit card with me," said an inventor from Kokomo, Ind. "I thought that it would be great if there were a better way to verify identity during transactions."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the PICARD to provide an efficient way to verify identity during financial transactions. The system enables people to send money more easily. The design enhances the safety and security of transactions. It also reduces the risk of identity theft. The system offers multiple levels of security. Additionally, it gives added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-IPL-670, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-enhanced-debitcredit-card-ipl-670-301035254.html

SOURCE InventHelp

