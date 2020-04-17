17.04.2020 16:15:00

InventHelp Presents Enhanced Golf Driver (TPA-2848)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was looking for a better driver and could not find anything on the market that met my needs," said an inventor from Sarasota, Fla. "This inspired me to develop a driver of my own that features a shock-absorbing design with a more powerful spring effect."

He created a prototype for the 2 FACE GOLF DRIVER, patent pending, to reduce vibration and absorbs shock upon contact with the golf ball. The unique design prevents vibrations from being transferred to the golfer's hands and arms. This enhances comfort and performance.

The invention enables the user to drive balls farther and with increased accuracy. It also helps to prevent errant shots as well as unwanted hooks and slices. The driver produces a distinct and solid sound upon contact with the golf ball. Additionally, it makes playing golf more enjoyable.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TPA-2848, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

     

     

