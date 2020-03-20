InventHelp Presents Enhanced Knee Brace (FLA-3235)

PITTSBURGH, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better knee brace that took the pressure off my knee," said an inventor from Udall, Kan. "I came up with this idea to relieve my knee pain."

He developed the REVERSIBLE KNEE BRACE to transfer weight from the foot to the thigh. The brace relieves pressure from the knee. This enables the wearer to walk more easily. The invention reduces physical stress and strain. It eliminates hassles and frustrations. Additionally, the brace is producible in different sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Ft. Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FLA-3235, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

