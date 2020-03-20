20.03.2020 15:45:00

InventHelp Presents Enhanced Knee Brace (FLA-3235)

PITTSBURGH, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better knee brace that took the pressure off my knee," said an inventor from Udall, Kan. "I came up with this idea to relieve my knee pain."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the REVERSIBLE KNEE BRACE to transfer weight from the foot to the thigh. The brace relieves pressure from the knee. This enables the wearer to walk more easily. The invention reduces physical stress and strain. It eliminates hassles and frustrations. Additionally, the brace is producible in different sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Ft. Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FLA-3235, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-enhanced-knee-brace-fla-3235-301023235.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes freundlich -- ATX mit Kursfeuerwerk -- DAX deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Freitag in Grün. Der heimische Markt erholt sich vor dem Wochenende weiter. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert um 9.000-Punkte-Marke. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Freitag Gewinne verzeichnen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB