InventHelp Presents Enhanced Walker for Individuals with Limited Mobility (RCM-172)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "While sitting with my aunt, who was sick and afraid to walk, I conceived of the idea for an improved stroller that would offer more safety and security than traditional versions," said an inventor from Danville, Va. "It surrounds the user to guard against falls and also includes a seat."

She developed the ADULT EASY WALKER to provide an alternative to conventional walkers. The design offers added stability and prevents the user from falling, there-by reducing the risk of injuries. The walker enables the user to sit down when tired or unable to stand any longer. Additionally, it is ideal for use by individuals recovering from a heart attack or stroke.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

