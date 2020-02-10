InventHelp Presents Enhanced Water Pipe (IPL-650)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a more proficient way to enjoy smoking water pipe substances," said an inventor from Marion, Ind. "This inspired me to develop a redesigned water pipe that provides the most bang for your buck. It makes for better, smoother draws and reduces waste."

He created a prototype for the UNIVERSAL GIZZMO to serve as a self-aerating and self-spinning smoking device for most any wax, liquid or melting substances. The device makes for a wonderful lung-ful of amazing smoke. The design allows for substances to be enjoyed to their full potential. It is designed for better, smoother taste. Furthermore, it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-IPL-650, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

