InventHelp Presents Football Trainer for Defensive Linemen (CCT-4309)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I realized that defensive linemen need better training aids to help them develop the technique known as the 'rip' move to get past offensive linemen and rush the quarterback," said an inventor from Cincinnati, Ohio. "This led me to come up with my idea."

He developed D. A. R. T. ( DEFENDE ATHLETIC RESISTANCE TRAINER) to help defensive linemen develop the "rip" technique to get past offensive linemen. The tool trains defensive linemen to get through the offensive line in order to rush the quarterback. It provides lifelike resistance to help players get a feel for the movement. The equipment is designed to improve performance in game situations. The unit enables players to get in more repetition during practices. In addition, the invention enables players to build speed, strength and endurance.

