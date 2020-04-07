PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed an easier way to drag deer and other animals out of the woods while hunting," said an inventor from Parsons, W. Va. "I came up with this idea to make the whole process more convenient and efficient."

He developed the BATTERY OPERATED DEER WENCH to provide an easier way to drag a deer or other game out of the woods while hunting. The design reduces physical stress and strain. It easily hauls the animal up inclines. The device saves time and effort. It features a portable design. In addition, the accessory is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-951, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-helpful-accessory-for-hunters-pit-951-301034708.html

SOURCE InventHelp