InventHelp Presents Home Protection for Hurricanes (HLW-2205)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to be able to protect homes and buildings against damages caused by high-speed wind storms like hurricanes," said an inventor from S Miami, Fla. "I came up with this idea to offer affordable and effective protection."

He developed the patent pending PROTECTIVE ROOF COVER to help to retain the roof of the structure in place. The system protects against damages caused by wind, rain and wind-blown debris. It minimizes the risk of the structure being destroyed by a hurricane. This offers added peace of mind to concerned property owners. It is adaptable for use with new and existing homes. In addition, the invention is designed for ease of installation.

