13.04.2020 20:15:00

InventHelp Presents Home Protection for Hurricanes (HLW-2205)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to be able to protect homes and buildings against damages caused by high-speed wind storms like hurricanes," said an inventor from S Miami, Fla. "I came up with this idea to offer affordable and effective protection."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the patent pending PROTECTIVE ROOF COVER to help to retain the roof of the structure in place. The system protects against damages caused by wind, rain and wind-blown debris. It minimizes the risk of the structure being destroyed by a hurricane. This offers added peace of mind to concerned property owners. It is adaptable for use with new and existing homes. In addition, the invention is designed for ease of installation.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HLW-2205, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-home-protection-for-hurricanes-hlw-2205-301035219.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX legen vor dem Osterwochenende kräftig zu
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger vor dem verlängerten Wochenende beherzt zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB