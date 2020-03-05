InventHelp Presents Hygienic Nut and Candy Dispenser (ROH-653)

PITTSBURGH, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought it would be nice if there were a sanitary, efficient way to dispense candy and nuts directly into the palm of my hand," said an inventor from Rochester, N.Y.

He developed the TIPIT NUT AND CANDY DISPENSER to provide a more efficient way to dispense candy and nuts. The unit easily dispenses candy and nuts into the palm of the hand. It offers a sanitary and fun approach to dispensing nuts and candy. The device dispenses these items in a measured amounts. In addition, it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ROH-653, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

