18.11.2019 17:45:00

InventHelp Presents Improved Food-Storage Container (WDH-2137)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "In order to prevent people from eating spoiled food, I came up with a food-storage container that provides valuable information," said an inventor from Silver Spring, Md. "It lets people know how long leftovers have been in the fridge."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed FOOD WATCH to keep track of how many days the leftovers have been in the refrigerators. The device ensures that people can consume food before it spoils, thereby reducing waste. The design eliminates guesswork and confusion. It stops people from consuming food that has been left in the fridge for too long. This helps to reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses. Additionally, it offers added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-WDH-2137, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-improved-food-storage-container-wdh-2137-300959168.html

SOURCE InventHelp

