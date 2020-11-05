InventHelp Presents Innovative Chair Accessory (HLW-2304)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A patient of mine shared how difficult it was for them to get out of a chair that did not have armrests," said the inventor from Pembroke Pines, Fla. "After hearing how much they struggled to stand when at restaurants, I thought of this idea that could prevent that concern and allow them to easily sit and stand with minimal effort."

She invented the patent-pending ARMCHAIR BUDDY to help enable the elderly or disabled to be able to stand easily without assistance. This invention is lightweight, portable and can be attached to any armless chair. This chair accessory provides confidence to those concerned about going out, improving their independence. Additionally, it reduces physical strain.

The original design was submitted to the Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HLW-2304, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

