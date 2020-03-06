InventHelp Presents Line of Novelty Footwear for Dog Lovers (MTN-3354)

PITTSBURGH, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "All the people I see faithfully walking their dogs every day really inspire me," said an inventor from New Orleans, La. "I thought of this stylish and humorous pair of footwear, as it reminds dog owners of their pets chewing their shoes."

She created a prototype for the patent-pending BAD DOG! to appeal to dog owners who know how much dogs like to chew their shoes. The shoes feature a distinctive novelty appearance that serves as conversation pieces. The footwear is ideal for dog lovers. Additionally, the colorful sneakers are producible in different sizes, styles and designs, and are wearable by men, women and children.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NWO-334, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

