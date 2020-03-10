|
InventHelp Presents Lip-Balm Preserver (TPA-2911)
PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hate when a tube of lip balm gets twisted while being stored in a pocket or purse, as it ends up wasting the product," said an inventor from Morriston, Fla. "To prevent this waste, I developed a way to keep the tube safe and secure."
He developed the CHAPP LOCK, patent pending, to isolate the lever at the bottom of the tube to prevent it from being twisted while stored in a pocket or purse. The accessory stops lip balm from being pushed up inside the tube while not in use. This makes it easier to carry around a tube of lip balm. The invention offers added peace of mind. It is easy to use. Furthermore, the device eliminates the need to purchase new tubes of lip balm as often.
The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TPA-2911, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
